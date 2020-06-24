PPAs
PepsiCo plans 2020 shift to 100 per cent renewable electricity for US operations
Move will see the US join nine European countries where PepsiCo already meets 100 per cent of its direct electricity needs with renewable electricity
Tesco and Amazon lead latest green energy procurement push
Major corporate renewables deals to drive construction of large scale new solar and wind projects in Europe and US
Top universities ink £50m wind farm deal
Ground-breaking 10 year contract aims to help position 20 leading UK universities for a net zero world
Report: Corporate renewables demand keeps on rising
BloombergNEF update confirms global corporate demand for clean energy contracts is continuing to rise, thanks in large part to US blue chips
Clean Energy Deal Tracker: Utilities want in on growing demand for renewables
GreenBiz releases its latest update on soaring renewables demand from US corporates
'Booming': Global corporates race to sign wind power PPAs
Aluminium sector leads the pack in securing corporate agreements for wind power in Europe, helping to deliver record number of new deals in 2018
How Bloomberg, Cox, Gap Inc., Salesforce and Workday combined clout to buy clean power
Five US corporate giants have teamed up in a bid to rapidly expand their use of clean power
The next wave of corporate renewables procurement in the UK
Solar Trade Association's Aleksandra Klassen and Nicholas Gall have some top tips for UK corporates considering a solar PPA
Clean Energy Deal Tracker: AT&T, Facebook and Walmart stand out in another strong quarter
GreenBiz takes the microscope to the latest corporate clean energy moves across the US
Construction to begin on 'UK's first subsidy free wind farm'
Energiekontor confirms it has reached financial close on Withernwick II extension project, after securing PPA with leading consumer goods brand
'Sustainable consumption': Vattenfall to offer corporate PPAs for South Kyle Wind Farm
Swedish energy giant to sell renewable power from 165MW wind farm direct to business customers in what could prove to be a milestone development for UK renewables
Salesforce, Cargill and others share secrets for buying clean power
There are many paths that corporate buyers can follow to meet renewable energy commitments
Vestas joins RE100 in bid to help more firms go 100 per cent renewable
Wind turbine giant says it already uses 100 per cent renewable power, but now wants to throw its weight behind global RE100 initiative
Clean energy buyers team up to reshape policy landscape
Amazon, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Salesforce and Walmart flex muscle in the new Advanced Energy Economy trade group