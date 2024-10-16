Tesco inks UK's 'largest' corporate solar farm power purchase deal

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Tesco
Image:

Credit: Tesco

Terms of 15-year deal will see retailer buy almost two-thirds of the electricity generated by the 373MW Cleve Hill solar park in Kent

Tesco has inked a major new deal to directly use almost two-thirds of the electricity generated at one of the UK's largest solar power projects, the retail giant announced today. Under the terms of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Climate scientists collaborate on 'Parliamentarians' Guide to Climate Change'

Is CCS on the brink of a global breakthrough?

Most read
01

Last Energy announces £300m 'micro modular' nuclear project at former coal site

15 October 2024 • 4 min read
02

Industry calls for improved EU-UK energy ties to turn North Sea into Europe's 'green power plant'

15 October 2024 • 5 min read
03

Maintaining momentum on PPWR: The role of the plastics industry in meeting EU environmental and competitiveness objectives

15 October 2024 • 9 min read
04

Survey: ESG appetite among investors drops for third consecutive year

15 October 2024 • 5 min read
05

Is CCS on the brink of a global breakthrough?

15 October 2024 • 8 min read

More on Solar

Tesco inks UK's 'largest' corporate power purchase deal for solar
Solar

Tesco inks UK's 'largest' corporate power purchase deal for solar

Terms of 15-year deal will see retailer buy almost two-thirds of the electricity generated at the 373MW Cleve Hill solar park in Kent

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 October 2024 • 2 min read
Sainsbury's inks major wind power purchase agreement
Solar

Sainsbury's inks major wind power purchase agreement

Fifteen-year procurement deal expected to cover eight per cent of retailer's annual electricity needs

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 October 2024 • 2 min read
British Library books in 'UK's largest' solar heat installation
Solar

British Library books in 'UK's largest' solar heat installation

Rooftop solar rollout at UK national library to cut carbon emissions by 55 tonnes a year

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 October 2024 • 3 min read