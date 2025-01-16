Amazon claims title of world's biggest corporate renewables buyer for fifth year running

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Online retail giant claims to have backed more than 600 wind and solar projects to date capable of powering the equivalent of 8.3 million US homes

Amazon claims to have once again secured the title as the largest corporate buyer of renewable electricity globally for the fifth year in a row in 2024, citing fresh data from analyst firm BloombergNEF....

Reports: Biden confirms $74bn of climate funding ahead of Trump inauguration

We need to talk about failure: How sustainability projects can learn from their mistakes

