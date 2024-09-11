Tem. secures £10.5m investment in support of renewable energy AI platform

UK energy trading software platform tem. has today announced it has secured £10.5m in new funding through a Series A round, providing a major boost to its plans to connect businesses and renewable energy generators in real time.

The company said the investment round had been led by European venture capital firm Atomico, with participation from existing investors AlbionVC and Revent, and angel investors Holly and Sam Branson and Wise CTO Harsh Sinha and CPO Nilan Peiris.

The deal takes tem.'s total funding to date £13m and will see Atomico Partner Terese Hougaard will join the company's board.

Tem.'s technology is based on a proprietary algorithm that directly matches businesses with renewable energy generators in real-time, allowing companies to secure clean power at the best available price.

The company said its AI engine forecasts fluctuations within energy supply and demand, processing 1.8 billion matches every second. "This innovative approach not only bypasses the inefficient wholesale market but also promises to save businesses up to 25 per cent on their energy bills while providing 100 per cent traceable, renewable energy," the company said.

Joe McDonald, tem. CEO and co-founder, said the technology will make it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises to secure access to lower cost clean power. "Small and medium-sized businesses are critical in tackling climate change, and are desperate for energy they can trust after seeing their bills soar by 124 per cent during the recent energy crisis," he said. "We built tem. so that any UK business can get affordable energy while powering the clean energy transition from their doorstep."

The company has already secured a number of high profile customers, including racing track Silverstone. Stephane Bazire, head of business sustainability at Silverstone said, that the partnership with tem. meant the company was "now paying less for fully traceable renewable energy, while putting more money back into the pockets of generators, hugely helping our business reduce its carbon footprint".

Tem. - which was founded in 2021 by four former employees of energy management software specialist Limejump - said its approach allowed smaller businesses to access the cost savings available to larger corporates when they sign long term Power Purchase Agreements with renewables generators, while also providing an additional route to market for the UK's growing fleet of renewables generators.

Hougaard said the company also had the potential to serve international markets, noting that while it has seen impressive growth to date "the future potential is massive with $1tr in direct renewable energy transactions to unlock globally".

