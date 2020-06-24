poll
Could climate change be the top issue for voters at the General Election?
Climate policies looking set to play a key role in determining the next government, according to results of a new Opinium survey for ClientEarth
Poll: Two-thirds of Britons support limiting air travel to address climate crisis
YouGov survey of 2,000 people finds more than 60 per cent believe tackling climate crisis requires high or extremely high urgency
Bored of Brexit? Britons care more about plastic waste and air pollution, survey finds
Green issues dominate British public worries above Brexit, finds survey of 2,000 people
Millennials want green jobs, survey reveals
BEIS survey of 1,000 young people aged 18-24 reveals climate concerns and "exciting opportunities" are driving young people towards careers in the green economy
Survey: Two thirds of top business execs have not yet set CO2 targets
YouGov poll finds 61 per cent of C-suite executives and energy managers have not set emissions goals despite the potential cost savings
Poll: Consumer confusion and mistrust over plastic recycling is growing
Survey by recycler Viridor suggests many are worried about impact of plastic waste on environment, but are confused about how to recycle
What do Britons make of the green economy? Five key takeaways from ClientEarth's climate poll
More than 2,000 UK adults were quizzed by YouGov on climate impacts, renewables, litigation, green investment and fossil fuels - BusinessGreen rounds up the results
Smart meter rollout opening up energy market opportunities, research suggests
Most UK energy suppliers looking to use data from smart meters to boost opportunities, innovation and diversification, finds research by Capgemini
Survey: UK divided over who should take responsibility for environment
People are divided over whether business, government or individual should be responsible for green action, according to Legal & General Investment Management poll
Poll: Children believe older generation not doing enough to combat climate change
Energy Institute poll of 1,300 people aged between seven and 19 suggests significant concern about the impacts of climate change on their future
Survey: Businesses have 'false sense of security' on low carbon transition
Many companies are taking action to improve energy efficiency, but far fewer are responding to new technologies such as battery storage, microgrids or CHP, new poll finds