Gallup: One in three people globally are unhappy with environmental protection efforts

Poll findings released by Gallup on Earth Day show that countries' environmental records have little bearing on citizens' satisfaction rates.

A new poll that ranks country-by-country attitudes towards environmental protection has today revealed that just two in three adults worldwide, or 63 per cent of all respondents, are satisfied by their national environmental efforts.

Satisfaction rates vary wildly between the 145 countries included in the survey, from a low of 10 per cent in Lebanon to a high of 93 per cent in the United Arab Emirates, according to the findings released today by pollster Gallup.

Of the eight countries least satisfied with national efforts to protect the environment, six were in Europe - Ukraine, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece. Seven out of eight of the most satisfied countries, on the other hand, were in Asia with the UAE, Singapore, Cambodia, Philippines, Uzbekistan, China, and Turkmenistan reporting high levels of public satisfaction. Rwanda was the only non-Asian country to join them in enjoying extremely high levels of public satisfaction with levels of environmental protection.

The report's findings, which were released today to coincide with Earth Day, suggest some dissonance between on-the-ground attitudes and environmental realities, with countries' carbon and air records seeming to have little bearing on citizens' reported satisfaction rates.

For example, in China, the world's biggest polluter, 85 per cent of respondents said they were happy with the country's environmental efforts, making it the seventh most satisfied nation polled. Saudi Arabia and India, also among the world's top 10 emitters, had above-average approval ratings, at 79 per cent and 77 per cent respectively. Moreover, 86 per cent of respondents in India - home to 21 out of 30 of the the world's most polluted cities according to IQAir data - said they were satisfied with the quality of their air. Only fourteen countries worldwide boasted higher air approval rates than India.

Overall, the study noted, 73 per cent of people worldwide are satisfied by the quality of their water and 78 per cent with the quality of their air, despite growing evidence that air and water pollution remain major health threats in many parts of the world.