Why is England's progress on waste reduction flat-lining?
The volume of waste produced in England has remained largely the same for the past five years, presenting fresh questions as to how government, businesses, and households can successfully curb waste levels
As the government gears up to introduce its first major waste strategy in seven years, its track record on waste prevention has been given a decidedly mixed review in a recent report by non-profit WRAP....
New projects to bring smarter grids a step closer in southern England
Partnership between Social Energy and UK Power networks to pioneer latest smart grid and energy storage project
Could renewable energy unlock North East's green recovery?
Simon Brett at the Port of Tyne argues the region is well placed to play a leading role in the UK's green recovery