UK public awareness of 'net zero' surges in 2020

Government's latest public attitudes survey indicates growing awareness of the net zero concept, although deeper understanding of the changes needed to deliver full decarbonisation remains scarce

Awareness of 'net zero' has soared over the past year, with more than three quarters of the British public now claiming awareness of the concept, according to the latest UK government attitudes survey results published today.

In the same survey last March, which saw more than 1,850 people interviewed for their views on climate and energy issues, only around 52 per cent of respondents claimed to have awareness of the net zero concept, despite the UK having set a target to deliver net zero emissions by 2050 in law nine month's prior.

But in the latest survey carried out in December 2020, which took in the views of a representative sample of over 4,000 adults, the proportion claiming awareness of 'net zero' had risen to 76 per cent, although the level of deeper knowledge surrounding the concept remained relatively low.

Only four per cent said they knew a lot about net zero, 18 per cent claimed to know a fair amount about it, and 34 per cent said they knew little, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). However, the proportion who said they knew at least a little about the concept has also increased over time from 33 per cent last March to 56 per cent in December, BEIS said.

The findings dovetail with a growing prevalence of net zero announcements and policies, as more and more companies, organisations, investors, and governments have announced targets to fully decarbonise over the past year in response to the growing urgency of the climate crisis.

Countries covering around 70 per cent of the world economy and 65 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions have now committed to deliver net zero emissions, in addition to thousands of major companies which have pledged to set science-based decarbonisation targets that would put them on track to delivering net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

In addition, the UK has been at the forefront of global climate action as it gears up to host the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow later this year, while US President Joe Biden's pledge to set the US on a path to net zero emissions by 2050 has likely also helped draw wider attention to the concept.

The BEIS Public Attitudes Surveys - which have been carried out regularly since 2012 - have consistently shown high levels of concern about climate change, as well as significant backing for renewable energy technologies, and the latest results released today are no different.

More than 80 per cent of respondents at the end of last year were either very concerned (37 per cent) or fairly concerned (44 per cent) about climate change, with the overall level of concern having remained stable since last June's survey, following a small three percentage point uptick from last March.

Meanwhile, the proportion of people supporting renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar stayed fairly consistent at 78 per cent, with just three per cent opposed.

Elsewhere, public opinion on shale gas remained fairly stable in the latest survey results, with 34 per cent opposed to fracking and 25 per cent supporting it, although levels have support have risen slightly from 19 per cent in March 2020.

The survey also sought respondents' views on home heating, one of the UK's biggest net zero transition challenges, about which the government is shortly expected to publish a heat decarbonisation strategy.

In the December survey, 55 per cent of respondents said they would only replace their current heating system once their current one breaks down or starts to deteriorate, while just 19 per cent said they would consider replacing their heating system while it was still working.

Top reasons for changing heating systems were to save money on bills (45 per cent), although more than a third - 35 per cent - said they would do so to switch to a more environmentally-friendly heating system, according to BEIS.