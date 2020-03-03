From children to adults, polls signal 'biggest shift yet' in public concern over climate risks

Major survey carried out by Cardiff University and Climate Outreach finds significant support for climate mitigation policies as almost a quarter site issue as most important facing UK

Evidence of rising awareness and concern over climate change continues to mount, with yet another major survey indicating it has become one to the most important issues facing the UK in the eyes of the public.

As parts of the country face devastation wrought by record-breaking flooding and the government prepares to host the crucial COP26 Summit in November, a survey led by Cardiff University today points to the "biggest shift yet in public perceptions of climate risks and adaptation in the UK".

The poll of 1,400 UK adults, which was carried out in October last year, pressed respondents to rank what they felt were the most important issues facing the UK. Climate change was placed second overall, just behind Brexit.

Released yesterday, the results show that while around a quarter named Brexit as the top issue, 23 per cent pointed to climate change, and just 10 per cent said they were most concerned about the UK's economic situation, which was the third most frequently cited answer.

It points to a huge surge in concern over climate change among the public over the past four years, with the issue having risen from as lowly 13th place in the rankings when the survey was last carried out in 2016.

Climate concern appears to have doubled over the same period, with 40 per cent saying they were now 'very or extremely worried' about climate change, while 75 per cent said they supported using public money now to prepare the UK for climate impacts.

A range of adaptation policies - such as stronger building regulations, new water reservoirs, and public spending on flood defences - also had broad backing in the survey, with 67 per cent saying they strongly supported such actions, compared to just eight per cent who opposed.

There was also strong support for personal actions to mitigate climate change in the survey, with half stating a willingness to fly less, and 47 per cent happy to eat less meat to reduce their carbon impact. Political protests were less popular, however, with less than a third willing to personally take part in direct action to push for ambitious climate policies, according to the survey results.

Support for climate mitigation policies were also more nuanced. Parliament's decision to declare a 'climate emergency' last year received 60 per cent support in the survey compared to just 14 per cent opposition, but the results indicate raising electricity prices to fund the shift towards clean energy could be a particularly controversial move, with 48 per cent strongly opposed and only 29 per cent voicing support for such a move.

The survey was led by Cardiff University's Understanding Risk research group alongside Climate Outreach, and forms part of the UK Climate Resilience Programme, which draws together climate risk research from the Met Office and the Natural Environment Research Council.

The results back up a host of recent surveys pointing to rising awareness and concern surrounding climate change and its impacts. Just last month an Ipsos Mori poll of 1,000 UK adults also saw environment, pollution, and climate change ranked as the second most important issue facing the country, once again just behind Brexit.

In addition to quizzing respondents about their level concern over climate risks and views on climate policies, the Cardiff University study also touched on the psychological drivers of climate-related beliefs. The poll indicates very low levels of climate scepticism among the British public, with 64 per cent claiming to be already feeling the effects of human-caused climate change, and around a third saying they feel fear or anxiety when they think about climate change.

The findings tally with those of another survey today commissioned by Swedish energy giant Vattenfall, which took in responses from more than 7,200 adults across the UK, Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, and the Netherlands in last November last year.

It found three-quarters of respondents in the UK admitted to being 'worried' about climate change, while 39 per cent identified with feelings of anxiety surrounding the issue. On the other hand, more than a third - 39 per cent - of UK respondents said they felt hopeful of being able to stop climate change, which was the highest proportion in all the countries surveyed, Vattenfall said.

Roughly the same proportion of UK respondents - a third - also pointed to climate change as the most series problem facing the world today, placing it ahead of global issues such as war, poverty or the threat of an economic recession, the poll found.

Climate change fears are not limited to adults either, it seems. Another separate survey of 2,000 children aged between eight and 16 carried out by BBC Newsround found that one in five are kept awake at night worrying about climate change.

Published today, results of the poll - which was carried out by Savanta-ComRes - found 73 per cent were 'worried' about the state of the planet right now, with 22 per cent of that group saying they are 'very worried'. Eight out of 10 also said the issue of climate change was important to them.

"The question the survey raises for parents and adults is how to show young people that, as a society, we are committed to addressing the challenges raised by climate change, because this survey suggests that at the moment - they aren't convinced we are," said BBC Newsround editor Paul Plunkett.