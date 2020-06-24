Policy Exchange
Net Zero needs a democratic mandate
Net Zero will face a backlash if it doesn't attain a proper mandate - this election must give it one, argues Benedict McAleenan from Policy Exchange
Heat, transport, storage, industry: Could hydrogen hold the key to decarbonisation?
Hydrogen economy offers big opportunities to decarbonise the UK but coordinated leadership from government and industry is needed, Policy Exchange report finds
Could an economy-wide carbon tax boost public support for climate action?
Policy Exchange report argues a unified carbon tax in the UK with revenues paid as a dividend to taxpayers could cut emissions and tackle carbon leakage
Climate Change Act turns 10: Are the difficult teenage years on their way?
As the Climate Change Act turns 10, future battle lines are being drawn on aviation, agriculture and fracking
Claire Perry: 'Government has a massive role to regulate and set ambition on climate'
Energy and Clean Growth Minister stresses need for ambitious climate policy, but doubles down on support for fracking
The secret to cheaper energy - it's all in the cost curve
Policy Exchange's Matthew Rooney explores how energy costs can tumble over time
Why it is time for a UK Energy Efficiency Delivery Unit
Policy Exchange's Josh Burke argues a handful of simple policy measures could knock billions of pounds off the UK's energy bills
Report: Energy efficiency policy upgrade could save businesses £1.3bn a year
Policy Exchange urges government to introduce new Energy Efficiency Delivery Unit and link business rates to energy performance