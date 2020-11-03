Holistic approach: Government warned over risk of North Sea energy overcrowding

Creation of a new UK Seas Authority and appointment of a Minister for the North Sea among measures that could ensure efficient and environmentally responsible planning of clean energy technologies in area key to UK’s successful net zero transition, Policy Exchange argues

The transformation of the North Sea from an oil hub into a clean energy powerhouse is critical UK's mission to reach net zero emissions, but a strategic plan is needed to ensure that the current boom in offshore wind does not prevent the region from reaching its full economic and decarbonisation potential later down the line.

That is the conclusion a major new report published today by think tank Policy Exchange, which predicts the development of clean energy industries in the North Sea could deliver a huge economic boost to the UK over the next three decades, generating as many as 40,000 jobs and adding £20bn per year in gross value added (GVA) to the British economy by 2050.

However, the authors warn the UK's seas are increasingly crowded and that an uncoordinated approach to the current offshore wind farm boom could hurt the potential for hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies in the region in the future.

As such, the think tank has called on the government to develop a dedicated development strategy for the North Sea that will ensure the region can reach its full potential for levelling up regional inequalities and helping the UK achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

"The Prime Minister has said he wants the UK to be the Saudi Arabia of wind power," said report author Will Nicolle. "To achieve that, we'll need a strategic approach in an increasingly crowded space. To reach net zero, we need new frameworks and funding for things like hydrogen and carbon capture. The North Sea is absolutely central to that whole mission."

The report recommends a new UK Seas Authority is established to help oversee environmental protection and allocate marine resources in a way that is sustainable and forward-thinking. Meanwhile, a Minister for the North Sea should be appointed to coordinate government policy and plans for the region, and metro mayors should be given more powers to build local political momentum behind projects, it states.

In addition to promoting efficient use of the seabed and firming up environmental regulation, support and funding for other low carbon technologies - such as floating wind turbines, hydrogen, and CCS - and their respective cable and pipeline networks should be a major government priority over the years to come, the report argues.

And in order to ensure that development of the North Sea benefits coastal communities, the report recommends that all offshore wind farm operators channel a portion of their profits into a 'community benefit fund' that supports local projects. Meanwhile, the government is advised to focus investment on skills, transport, and housing projects in the region between Leeds, Humberside, and Tyneside, an area the report dubs the 'net zero triangle'.

The report emphasises action must be taken within this Parliament to protect the marine environment at the same time as unlocking the area's full potential as a driver for low carbon economy.

Ben Houchen, Conservative Mayor of Tees Valley, emphasised that investment and policies in the North Sea had to be "properly planned" in order to maximise on the areas potential to deliver jobs and net zero.

"If we do not set in place the right policies and public investments then the North East of England and the east coast of Scotland will suffer economically as oil and gas declines, while the UK will miss its net zero target," he warned.

Houchen, who wrote the foreword of the report, welcomed the report's consideration of local communities' needs. "It is also crucial that local people benefit from the transition to net zero, so I'm pleased to see that Policy Exchange has recommended community benefits funds for new offshore wind farms, among other investments that would help us to make the most of this economic boost."

The report suggests the government work closely with other countries on joint clean energy projects, such as interconnector cables that connecting UK and continental net zero infrastructure.

A spokesperson fromt the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) told BusinessGreen the goverment planned to set out how it would protect jobs and cut emissions in the North Sea through a 'North Sea Transition Deal' it has pledged to publish this parliamentary term. "This deal will play a part in our plans for growing the green economy, which it is estimated could support two million jobs by 2030," they said. "We are already making great strides, including though our commitment to produce enough offshore wind to power every home in the country by 2030."

The spokesperson added that the region's oil and gas sector would "continue to be needed" as the country transitioned to clean energy as it worked to meet its net zero target.

The government is set to announce a major 10 point green recovery plan later this month, which is expected to provide a boost to offshore wind, hydrogen, and CCS development, alongside other clean technologies.

However, green businesses have become increasingly frustrated at delays to a wave of government policy documents, such as the Energy White Paper and National Industrial Strategy, which are meant to provide the framework for the next wave of decarbonisation efforts. Meanwhile, the challenges facing North Sea development were further highlighted last month with the news the Crown Estate had delayed the timeline for the award of the next wave of offshore wind farm leases.

But the delays have not stopped developers moving forward with their plans and today energy giant Equinor brought forward its proposals to extend the existing Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon offshore wind farms, located off the coast of North Norfolk, publishing a summary report from its first phase of community consultations.

The proposed Sheringham Shoal Extension and Dudgeon Extension wind farms would be built adjacent to the existing wind farms, bringing the total capacity up to 1.44GW, delivering enough renewable energy to power one and a half million UK homes.