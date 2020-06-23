Take-off? Study predicts commercial hydrogen planes could be in the skies within 10 years
With supportive investment and policy signals H2-powered flight could emerge as a major player for short-medium journeys within 10-15 years, study estimates
Hydrogen-powered planes have "significant, and so far underestimated" potential to become a major force in the future of flight, and to thereby help reduce the aviation sector's growing impact on the climate,...
More news
'Action is needed now': CBI leads flurry of calls for green recovery
Reports from CBI, EnergyUK, ECIU, and ScottishPower all hammer home calls for ambitious green recovery package
UN postpones face-to-face climate meetings until next year
UNFCCC confirms all outstanding talks scheduled for this year will be moved to next year, as world continues to tackle coronavirus pandemic
Amazon debuts $2bn Climate Pledge Fund to back 'visionary' green innovators
Tech giant set to invest in firms that are 'building products, services, and technologies to decarbonise the economy and protect the planet'
Electric plane hits the skies in 'UK first' for climate-friendly flight
ZeroAvia hails major milestone for zero carbon flight as six-seater aircraft completes test flight at Cranfield Airport