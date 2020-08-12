California shows us how to phase out petrol and diesel cars
The UK government should introduce a California-style Zero-Emission Vehicle Mandate to clean up road transport, argues Policy Exchange's Ed Birkett
Transport is now the UK's biggest source of climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions. The Government plans to ban the sale of petrol, diesel and hybrid cars and vans by 2035 or earlier, but now needs an...
More news
Kamala Harris: Biden bolsters climate credentials with VP pick
California Senator has previously slammed President Trump's scientific illiteracy and backed plans for a $10tr net zero investment drive
'We could fix our world': Martin Freeman voices net zero pension campaign animation
Animation features a 'woolly man' voiced by Sherlock actor calling for pension investments to help protect against the 'ravages of climate change'
West Midlands unveils £260m vision for 500-mile cycle network
Seven metropolitan authorities with the support of Transport for West Midlands have linked their local cycling plans into the Starley Network
'Overheating audit': How the Mayor of London is crafting extreme heat adaptation plans
EXCLUSIVE: City Hall has today set out a programme of work to help London adapt to a changing climate, focusing on the elderly and young children who are less able to control their environment