'Charging up': Could the offshore wind revolution provide the routemap for EV charging networks?
As the UK prepares to ramp up efforts to switch to EVs ahead of the 2030 ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol vehicles, two studies this week examine what the government needs to do to encourage uptake and ensure all regions of the country have fair access to charge points
The UK needs to install Electric Vehicle (EV) chargepoints five times faster during the 2020s compared to the current rate or risk leaving "blackspots" in small towns and rural areas where motorists will...
Ocado Zoom to test electric and pedal-powered grocery deliveries in West London
Fleet of electric refrigerated vans, refrigerated electric assisted vehicles, and pedal-powered cargo bikes to help slash emissions for the delivery service
ExxonMobil launches new business geared at CCS and low carbon technologies
Oil giant announces it will spend $3bn on 'lower emission' energy projects before 2025
The Dasgupta Review: What does the landmark biodiversity review actually recommend?
From ditching GDP as a measure of economic wealth to enhancing environmental education: BusinessGreen has rounded up all the recommendations of the Dasgupta Review of the Economics of Biodiversity
UK greenhouse gas emissions fell 2.8 per cent in 2019
Final official greenhouse gas data for 2019 revises down previous estimates slightly, with road transport still the UK's biggest emitter