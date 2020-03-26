Poland
Global briefing: France blocks airport expansion on net zero grounds
China emissions peak, Ethiopia tree planting and Russian wildfires - BusinessGreen brings you all the latest green business news from around the world this week
Poland urged to boost onshore wind procurement amid fears over industry's future
Industry pleas follow release of government plans to slash almost all onshore wind capacity in country by 2036
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Business bands together in support of 'sound' carbon accounting
Rumours of a tougher climate target for Canada, and why researchers have got beef with COP24's menu
Greenpeace threatens to sue coal utility in Poland
Activists are calling on PGE to phase out coal by 2030 and switch to clean energy, or face legal action
Polish government split over coal ahead of UN climate summit
The energy minister has published a statement in defence of coal, which was swiftly disavowed by the presidency of the upcoming COP24 climate negotiations
COP 24: UK and Poland team up for EVs drive at global climate talks
New partnership aims to establish e-mobility as key theme of next month's UN climate meeting
Global briefing: China calls for more analysis into cost of meeting 1.5C target
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Leaked: Draft UN declaration to 'ensure decent future' for fossil fuel workers
Proposal by Polish climate presidency calls for a programme to monitor national efforts to protect communities impacted by climate action
Poland's plan to leave its mark on UN climate talks
Declarations on forests, electric vehicles and the impact of climate action on coal workers will be a central legacy of this year's talks in Katowice
Global briefing: Ontario ditches carbon pricing in climate challenge to Trudeau
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
Solar glass breakthrough: Skanska sets out plans to 'revolutionise' green buildings
Swedish construction giant reveals plan to cover office buildings with semi-transparent solar cells, in partnership with Saule Technologies
Polenergia gains approval for second 600MW Baltic offshore wind project
Polish energy firm claims its 1.2GW capacity projects in the Baltic Sea will be the largest offshore wind farms ever built in Poland
Poland threatens to block EU's fast-track ratification plans
Poland seeks concessions on coal development in return for approving swift ratification of Paris climate treaty
Electric vehicle sales slip out of fast lane for first time after subsidy cuts
Only 4,200 people in the UK claimed subsidy for electric cars between April and June
U-Battery: Could 'micro-nuclear' technology solve our industrial power problem?
Super-small modular reactor could provide affordable low-carbon heat and power for industrial companies and remote communities, its developers claim
Industry pushes back against Poland's proposed wind turbine crackdown
Draft law would require wind turbine permits to be renewed every two years
Wind overtakes hydro in EU power mix
13GW of new wind capacity was added to the grid last year compared to only 0.2GW of new hydro power, new EWEA figures show
Report: Poland could increase green energy production five-fold by 2030
Poland could source 25 per cent of its energy from renewables by doubling annual investment to $4.5bn, according to IRENA
Bill Clinton: Latest climate science report is 'urgent wake-up call'
Former president says report shows need to transform global energy system, but Eastern European countries dismiss zero emission target
Ten things you need to know about the EU 2030 climate and energy package
As David Cameron joins the negotiations for a 2030 carbon reduction target, BusinessGreen assesses the key questions raised by the EU's new energy and climate change strategy
Reports: EU to propose 'billion euro' sweetener in bid to win Polish support for 2030 carbon target
Bloc to set up two investment funds to help poorer countries meet post-2020 greenhouse gas targets, as MEPs challenge 'generous' carbon leakage list
Reports: EU set to cave into Cameron's fracking lobby
Draft shale gas guidelines suggest Commission has ditched plans for legally binding safety regulations
Cameron commits to work with Poland to "head off" shale gas restrictions
As reports suggest the government could increase payments to those impacted by fracking, Prime Minister pledges to "promote the benefits of shale gas" across Europe
Poland - an unlikely ally in the fight for clean air?
ClientEarth's Alan Andrews welcomes Krakow's plan to crack down on coal pollution