pernod ricard
Drinks giant Pernod Ricard joins RE100
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten also signs up to initiative promising 100 per cent renewable electricity
How Pernod Ricard's internal CO2 price is driving its new sustainability strategy
The multinational drinks giant introduced internal carbon pricing across its business in 2017, and the move is now helping to drive its push towards new 2030 green goals
Pernod Ricard targets science-based CO2 cuts under new 2030 goals
Drinks giant toasts broad array of 2030 green goals
Green Lunch with… Chivas Brothers' Sandrine Ricard
Head of sustainability at Chivas Brothers, the drinks firm behind spirits such as Ballantine's and Plymouth Gin, sits down with BusinessGreen for a vegan lunch at Notting Hill's Farmacy
Smart irrigation, sexual confusion, and insect hotels: Is this the world's greenest winery?
Rioja brand Campo Viejo's vast grape growing, ageing, and bottling operation in Northern Spain has been 'carbon neutral' since 2012 - BusinessGreen takes a tour.
Pernod Ricard bans single use plastics from UK product line
Wine and spirits maker ends production of point of sale materials that include virgin plastic or single use plastic
War on plastic: Pernod Ricard dumps plastic straws
The company joins a growing number of businesses taking action on single-use plastics