Heineken pours £25m into low carbon heat project for Manchester brewery

The maker of Heineken, Birra Moretti, and Foster's will pump £25m into a major new low carbon heat technology project at its flagship Manchester Brewery.

Supported by a £3.7m grant from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), the project will see Heineken UK install technology to capture heat from on-site refrigeration units to enable the production of more than 700 million pints of beer a year.

To date, the brewing giant has used fossil gas to generate heat needed for parts of the brewing process. However, once completed the new heat capture and heat pump system is expected to result in a 45 per cent cut in on-site gas use. The technology will also be powered using 100 per cent renewable power.

A second phase of the project will include the decarbonisation of the site's brewhouse in 2024, while a third and final stage will aim to tap into alternative renewable energy at the site more extensively.

The investment forms part of Heineken's global push to reach net zero across its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and across its Scope 3 value chain by 2040.

Boudewijn Haarsma, managing director at Heineken UK, said: "We've been around for 150 years and if we want to be here in another 150 years, we need to act now to deliver on our sustainability ambitions. In short, we want to brew a better world.

"There's been a brewery at this site for well over 100 years, and we've been proudly brewing in Manchester for fifteen years. With the city of Manchester's ambition to reach net zero by 2038, we want to play our part in this journey for the city and its people, and to share the learnings we gather along the way."

The news was welcomed by Lord Callanan, minister for energy efficiency and green finance, who hailed the project as a "game changing" step towards a net zero brewing industry.

"Heat pumps are key to helping us to decarbonise our heating and I'm delighted to see government funding go towards such an innovative scheme that will help cut emissions and show other businesses how to move away from costly fossil fuels," he said.

In related news, Pernod Ricard's whisky brand Chivas Brothers today announced it was making learnings from the successful integration of enhanced heat recovery technologies at its sites "open source" for use across the drinks industry.

The company said that it hoped that by sharing information on the design and implementation of heat recovery technologies, such as mechanical vapour recompression and thermo vapour recompression designed to capture and recycle heat generated in the distillation process, it could help the wider industry save some 1,756Gwh per year - enough to power 605,000 average homes.

