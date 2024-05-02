Sandrine Ricard reflects on the first five years of Pernod Ricard's ESG roadmap and reveals the key takeaways from Chivas Brothers' rollout of heat recovery tech across its Scottish sites
Around five years ago French drinks giant Pernod Ricard fittingly unveiled its new CSR roadmap 'Good Times from a Good Place' in Cognac. The maker of almost 250 spirits brands, including household names...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.