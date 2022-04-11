Today we're proud to launch BusinessGreen's inaugural Net Zero Innovation podcast, hosted in association with Panasonic, through which we'll be exploring all the latest exciting developments in cutting edge clean technologies and innovative approaches to green business, as well as chatting to top movers, shakers and thinkers set to play a key role in accelerating the transition towards a cleaner, more efficient, and user-friendly net zero economy.

In our first episode, BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray speaks to Ripple Energy founder Sarah Merrick about her company's novel approach to renewable energy development which is bringing onshore wind power to the masses, while the BG team's round-up top clean tech news this week takes in CO2 removals, sustainable aviation fuels and even toy electric vehicle chargers for children.

You can listen to the Net Zero Innovate Podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud and Spotify, or by pressing play below.

The Net Zero Innovate Podcast forms part of the Net Zero Innovate Hub, which is supported by Panasonic.