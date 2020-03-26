onshore wind
The government must revive onshore wind if it wants to be a climate leader
If the government is sincere about tackling the climate emergency, it must remove barriers to onshore wind in England, argues Alan Whitehead MP
Octopus Renewables secures £185m mandate from National Grid pension scheme
Octopus Renewables to invest £185m in UK solar and onshore wind assets through partnership with National Grid's pension scheme
Statkraft sells two windfarms to Greencoat in £104m deal
The 43MW Windy Rig wind farm 37.8MW Twentyshilling wind farm are set to be completed in 2021
UK wind power enjoys record-busting weekend
On Sunday afternoon wind power provided 38 per cent of the UK's electricity
Report: UK enjoys renewables investment growth despite Brexit uncertainty
Britain leapfrogs Japan into seventh place on EY's global leadership board for renewable energy investment attractiveness
Report: UK wind and marine energy exports worth £525m a year
UK is the 'go-to destination' around the world for expertise on designing, building, and further developing wind, wave, and tidal energy projects, RenewableUK claims
Net Zero: Next government urged to 'get serious' on onshore wind
Trade body argues next government must offer new policy support to help scale up onshore wind power capacity in line with UK net zero climate targets
Summer delivers low carbon power record as fossil fuel generation falls
Renewables and nuclear provided record 51 per cent of UK electricity from June to August 2019 thanks to high wind speeds and wet weather
Energy sector: Net zero must top next government's agenda
Energy UK launches manifesto urging support for energy efficiency, heating, EVs, CCUS, and onshore wind as UK gears up for 12 December General Election
European wind industry warns it faces headwinds over next five years
Industry predictions point to 'significant uncertainty' in outlook as governments mull national climate plans
IEA: Renewable energy installations to hit double-digit growth in 2019
After stalling last year, installations of renewable energy capacity are expected to grow by almost 12 per cent in 2019
Subsidy-free onshore wind is great news - but we need other ways to deploy more projects
If the UK is to meet net zero at least cost it must open up more routes to market for onshore wind, argues RenewableUK's Rebecca Williams
A remarkable decade: Looking back on ten years of green energy growth
A new UN report lays bare a remarkable decade for global renewables investment and growth, but also signals the challenge ahead - BusinessGreen charts the key takeaways
'Landmark moment': Muirhall Energy breaks ground on what it hopes will be Scotland's first subsidy-free onshore wind farm
Project could be the first to be subsidy-free in Scotland, though developer calls on UK government to allow the sector to bid in energy auctions
Statkraft snaps up UK onshore wind developer Airvolution Clean Energy
Purchase beefs up plans to develop 600MW of onshore wind and solar generation in the UK
Banks Group revealed as firm behind clean energy auction Judicial Review application
Developer Banks Renewables lodged application for formal review of Contracts for Difference subsidy scheme over the exclusion of onshore wind projects from current auction
Northern Ireland: Barr Cregg Wind Farm given green light
RES claims seven turbine project just outside Derry will provide enough electricity for more than 12,200 homes
Study: Europe has enough untapped onshore wind capacity to power entire world
New study from the University of Sussex and Aarhus University finds Europe could produce 100 times more wind power than it does currently
Onshore wind critical to 2050 net zero goal, energy giants tell ministers
Firms including Scottish Power, SSE, EDF, Vestas, Vattenfallm and Siemens Gamesa call on government to end effective 'ban' on new onshore wind in UK
Bristol Energy inks wind power deal with Thrive Renewables
Up to 3,000 homes in Bristol to benefit from renewable electricity produced by wind farms in Aberdeenshire and Suffolk
Onshore wind farms in UK could cut £50 a year off energy bills
Government urged to overturn effective ban to help meet ambitious climate targets
A very public message to get serious about combatting climate change
UK industry must prepare for the radical supply chain changes deep decarbonisation will bring, argues Victoria Sinclair of ScottishPower Renewables
