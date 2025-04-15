Study: Conservative ban on onshore wind farms cost UK £900m in economic output

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Garreg Lwyd Wind Farm in Powys developed constructed and operated by RES / Credit: RES
Image:

Garreg Lwyd Wind Farm in Powys developed constructed and operated by RES / Credit: RES

New modelling calculates de facto ban on onshore wind farms in England blocked clean electricity that could have served 1.6 million homes

The de facto ban on onshore wind farms in England that was introduced by the last Conservative government meant the UK missed out on an estimated £900m in economic output and was left more exposed to the...

More on Wind

Floating wind: Three major Celtic Sea projects progress to final seabed auction
Wind

Floating wind: Three major Celtic Sea projects progress to final seabed auction

Projects totalling 4.5GW of new clean power capacity progress to final bidding stage this Spring for seabed leases with the Crown Estate

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 April 2025 • 4 min read
Rampion 2: Government gives green light to giant 1.2GW Sussex offshore wind farm
Wind

Rampion 2: Government gives green light to giant 1.2GW Sussex offshore wind farm

90-turbine project expected to be up and running by 2030, providing a major boost to government's clean power mission

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 April 2025 • 4 min read
Octopus Energy Generation acquires 10 per stake in 714MW East Anglia One offshore wind farm
Wind

Octopus Energy Generation acquires 10 per stake in 714MW East Anglia One offshore wind farm

Deal marks Octopus' seventh offshore wind acquisition, taking its total investment in the sector to $2bn

Amber Rolt
clock 03 April 2025 • 2 min read