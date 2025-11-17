Ofgem confirms £164m investment in core UK hydrogen network

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: National Gas
Image:

Credit: National Gas

Regulator backs three National Gas projects to accelerate the delivery of a core hydrogen network for the UK

Ofgem has backed a £164m investment in three National Gas projects, in a bid to accelerate the delivery of a core hydrogen network for the UK. The new investments are expected to unlock the development...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

How can businesses boost the UK's tree planting rates?

Study: Renewables rollout could trigger 'perfect political storm' without constraint cost shake-up

More on Energy

Study: Renewables rollout could trigger 'perfect political storm' without constraint cost shake-up
Energy

Study: Renewables rollout could trigger 'perfect political storm' without constraint cost shake-up

Success of Clean Power 2030 mission depends on using renewables ‘intelligently’, not just building more capacity, report warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 November 2025 • 5 min read
Ofgem confirms £164m investment in core UK hydrogen network
Energy

Ofgem confirms £164m investment in core UK hydrogen network

Regulator backs three National Gas projects to accelerate the delivery of a core hydrogen network for the UK

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 November 2025 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: China's CO2 emissions flat or falling for past 18 months
Energy

Global Briefing: China's CO2 emissions flat or falling for past 18 months

China's CO2 emissions have plateaued, a new analysis claims, plus Gates Foundation pledges $1.4bn in climate resilience funding and Octopus Energy's Zero Bills homes arrive in France

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 November 2025 • 9 min read