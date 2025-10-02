NESO publishes updated timetable for grid connection reforms

System operator confirms plans for new grid connection timelines to prioritise renewable projects that can support clean power by 2030 goal
The National Energy System Operator (NESO) has published an updated timeline for its grid connections reform process, which aims to unclog a bottleneck of more than 750GW of projects and prioritise clean...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis