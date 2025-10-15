Lloyds launches free heat pump offer for new mortgage customers

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
Image:

Credit: Octopus Energy

Bank teams up with Octopus Energy on new offer for eligible mortgage customers to have a air source heat pump fitted free of charge

Lloyds Bank is offering customers the chance to have a new heat pump installed in their home for free when they take out a new mortgage or switch deals with the bank, it announced today. The new offer,...

