oceans
SDG14: Navigating an ocean of risks and opportunities
The seas are warmer than at any point in human history and life under water is facing myriad threats, but there are still reasons to hope the Sustainable Development Goal focused on the world's oceans can be met
From green pariah to insect proteins: Thai Union charts course to sustainable seafood
Thai canned fish giant is sailing beyond past criticism to lead the seafood industry towards a more planet-friendly future
COP25: Diving into the first Blue COP
The topic may have flown under the radar for years, but COP25 is trying to push ocean health - and why it matters for businesses - up the global agenda
Sky backs Loop with $2m Ocean Ventures investment
Loop becomes latest investment from Sky Ocean Ventures, as broadcaster pumps $2m into reusable packaging programme
Plastic waste-busting invention targets world's most polluted rivers
New Ocean Cleanup Interceptors are capable of removing up to 100,000kgs of waste each day
Tesco and Amazon lead latest green energy procurement push
Major corporate renewables deals to drive construction of large scale new solar and wind projects in Europe and US
IBM traces passage of the Mayflower with self-guided ship
Project will collect data on wildlife and ocean plastics, as well as test the potential for unmanned vessels to cut cost and emissions from research voyages
IPCC: Rapidly rising seas and warming oceans threatening livelihoods, scientists warn
Latest sobering assessment from world's top scientists details the damage being wrought by climate change on the world's oceans, glaciers, and ice sheets
UN: Climate crisis threatens sustainable development goals
Latest UN report on progress towards Sustainable Development Goals warns climate change is eroding the key pillars that drive global development
Coral reefs provide flood protection worth $1.8bn every year - it's time to protect them
The loss of coral reefs will bring with it huge economic impacts, warns Michael Beck of the University of California, Santa Cruz
The rising tide of the blue economy
From bonds to ocean mining to plastics cleanup, more companies dipping their toes into the waters of ocean stewardship
2020 will be an ocean year: Reasons for hope
Martin R Stuchtey and Adrien Vincent argue political and corporate action to tackle threats to the world's oceans is gathering momentum
Research: Regional banks have 'historic opportunity' to tackle food security risks
Banks in South East Asia and Latin America urged to upgrade lending policies on seafood, palm oil, cattle and soy to safeguard against risk
The BusinessGreen Guide to the SDGs: SDG14 - Life Below Water
How will the pledge to 'conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development' impact the global business community?
Gove pushes for 30 per cent of oceans to be protected by 2030
Environment Secretary wants to see international targets to protect marine life trebled
Athelia Sustainable Ocean Fund reaches first close as it eyes $100m target
Ecosphere Capital Ltd announces first close of fund aimed at unlocking impact investments for marine and coastal projects in developing countries
World Bank to launch first sustainable water bond
First in a new series of Sustainable Development Goal bonds issued by the World Bank will aim to fund projects that promote clean water and healthy oceans
Greenpeace welcomes sustainable seafood progress from US food retailers
But campaign group urges rapid action to curb the growing impact of single-use plastics on oceans and marine life
UK promises to help protect coral reefs from climate change
UK government joins the Coral Reef Declaration which co-ordinates scientific research and conservation work for reefs around the world
Off the menu? Carbon footprint of fishing soars
Rising demand for crustaceans such as shrimp and lobsters sends global fishing emissions up 28 per cent between 1990 and 2011
Study: Sea levels could be rising 1cm a year by 2100
Peer-reviewed US study estimates sea level rise is accelerating and could reach 66cm by the end of the century, causing huge problems for world's coastal regions
Scottish government issues challenge to Michael Gove: 'Let's work together to fast-track plastic waste crackdown'
Inspired by popularity of hashtag #naystrawatall, Scottish government is investigating whether it can impose a national ban on plastic straws
US seeks to open up swathes of offshore waters to oil and gas drilling
Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke proposes to make over 90 per cent of US waters available to fossil fuel exploration in bid for 'American energy dominance'
Oceans under greatest threat in history, warns Sir David Attenborough
Blue Planet 2 producers say final episode lays bare shocking damage humanity is wreaking in the seas, from climate change to plastic pollution to noise