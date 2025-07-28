Seafields CEO and co-founder, John Auckland, opens up about attracting support from Coldplay, lessons he has learned from open-ocean carbon removal, and the importance of regional partnerships in achieving scale
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching? John Auckland: My background is in marketing, but I became disillusioned early in my career, feeling that I was helping big brands...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis