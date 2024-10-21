Report: UN '30 x 30' nature target won't be achieved for world's oceans until 2107

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Key UN ocean target to be missed by eight decades as campaigners claim nature's 'perilous state' has never been more obvious

At the current rate of progress, the United Nations' '30x30' nature target to protect 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030 agreed by all governments at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit will not be achieved...

More on Biodiversity

COP16 Biodiversity Summit: Five reasons businesses should be paying attention
Biodiversity

COP16 Biodiversity Summit: Five reasons businesses should be paying attention

As the latest round of UN nature talks kick off in Colombia, BusinessGreen takes a look at some of the ways the negotiations could impact the private sector

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 October 2024 • 12 min read
'COP of implementation': UN Biodiversity Summit kicks off in Colombia
Biodiversity

'COP of implementation': UN Biodiversity Summit kicks off in Colombia

UN Secretary General urges negotiators to make COP16 the summit where promises on nature are finally converted into action

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 21 October 2024 • 4 min read
Fitting nature into your ESG jigsaw
Biodiversity

Fitting nature into your ESG jigsaw

Business has a powerful role to play alongside civil society as an advocate for nature, says RSPB's Beccy Speight

Beccy Speight, RSPB
clock 21 October 2024 • 6 min read