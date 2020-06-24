nuclear
Study: No net zero without 'significant' offshore wind investment
Research from engineering experts Atkins warns net zero will not be reached in the UK without radical changes to the energy system
UK renewables power past gas for first time
Meanwhile use of fossil fuels fall to a record low, government data reveals
EU lawmakers strike compromise on green finance taxonomy
MEPs and Finnish presidency of the EU Council agree a compromise on taxonomy regulation, ending tussle over whether nuclear can qualify as 'green'
Rolls Royce: Mini nuclear reactor vision backed by government and industry
UK Research and Innovation has confirmed an initial investment of £18m in a programme to design a compact nuclear power station
Summer delivers low carbon power record as fossil fuel generation falls
Renewables and nuclear provided record 51 per cent of UK electricity from June to August 2019 thanks to high wind speeds and wet weather
'Challenging': Hinkley Point C nuclear plant to soar £2.9bn over budget, EDF admits
French developer again forced to increase its cost estimates for Somerset nuclear project, which may now not be generating energy until 2026
Heatwaves don't have to spell game over for nuclear
There are ways to manage curtailment of nuclear power during a heatwave, argues Energy for Humanity's Kirsty Gogan
New Cabinet faces tidal wave of critical green policy decisions
Brexit will inevitably dominate, but Andrea Leadsom, Theresa Villiers, Grant Shapps, and Sajid Javid all face critical policy choices that will shape the green economy for decades to come
At a glance: BEIS' proposals for clean energy reforms
Your need-to-know guide to the pre-recess energy policy blitz from BEIS
'Action across all areas': Government releases flurry of new plans for nuclear, smart grids, and CCS
With the imminent Energy White Paper apparently on hold for the new Prime Minister, the government has instead released a wave of clean energy policy consultations
The RAB model isn't perfect, but it might be the only route to net zero
Nuclear urgently needs a new funding model to make net zero emissions possible, argues Prospect's Sue Ferns
Report: Boost renewables for 'no-regrets insurance' against nuclear gap
The UK should scale up solar and wind to make up looming potential shortfall in nuclear energy capacity, ECIU argues
IEA: Neglect of nuclear threatens low-carbon transition
Failing to invest in the future of nuclear power will make global transition to green power 'much harder', experts warn
Is a lack of policy clarity hampering UK clean energy investment?
UK buoyed by Offshore Wind Sector deal, but lack of clarity over onshore wind and nuclear suggests bleak outlook for renewables investment, analysts warn
NIC chief Phil Graham: 'Highly renewable electricity system should be Plan A for UK'
National Infrastructure Commission chief executive Phil Graham's speech at the Clean Energy Infrastructure Summit
UK's Nuclear Liabilities Fund selects manager for £250m of investments
British Patient Capital to manage £250m of investments on behalf of UK government's Nuclear Liabilities Fund in a move designed to help fund nuclear decommissioning costs
Brexit: Business Minister Richard Harrington resigns and warns government is 'playing roulette' with UK economy
Minister responsible for nuclear, industrial strategy, and automotive industry steps down to back plan for indicative votes
Power up: Government publishes sector deal to supercharge offshore wind industry
New sector deal aims to boost UK manufacturing base and tap into offshore wind industry's huge export potential
Reports: Rolls Royce seeking to sell bulk of its civil nuclear business
Sunday Times reports that engineering giant has appointed consultants to find a buyer for the majority of its nuclear division
UK carbon emissions down 38 per cent since 1990
Latest analysis from Carbon Brief suggests UK carbon dioxide emissions peaked in 1973
Green Alliance: UK must look to EU interconnection amid 'crumbling' nuclear plans
Think tank argues UK should negotiate access to electricity interconnection with Europe through internal energy market in order to keep costs and CO2 down
Government insists nuclear plans could be revived, despite Hitachi's shelving of UK projects
Hitachi becomes second developer in six months to back out of plans for new UK nuclear plants, shelving work on the £16bn Wylfa Newydd plant
Reports: Hitachi considering suspending work on UK nuclear programme
Wylfa Newydd plan under serious threat according to media reports that Hitachi is ready to pull the plug on UK nuclear work
Brexit confusion, Capacity Market woes, and the end of the trilemma: Where next for UK clean power?
It has been a week of turmoil in Westminster, but where do recent events leave a UK clean energy policy landscape that was already in flux?