'Not fit for purpose': UK taskforce calls for 'radical' regulatory reset to cut nuclear costs

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: EDF
Image:

Credit: EDF

Independent experts on government's Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce argue current system is hampering development of new nuclear power projects and driving up costs

A "radical" overhaul of nuclear energy regulation is urgently needed to combat spiralling costs and repeated delays that have blighted the delivery of new projects in the UK, an industry taskforce has...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Heathrow Airport insists controversial £49bn third runway plan aligns with 2050 net zero goal

'We are going in the wrong direction': Government faces calls to deliver 'bold' new circular economy strategy

More on Nuclear

'Not fit for purpose': UK taskforce calls for 'radical' regulatory reset to cut nuclear costs
Nuclear

'Not fit for purpose': UK taskforce calls for 'radical' regulatory reset to cut nuclear costs

Independent experts on government's Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce argue current system is hampering development of new nuclear power projects and driving up costs

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 August 2025 • 5 min read
Sizewell C: Final investment decision secured for £38bn nuclear project
Nuclear

Sizewell C: Final investment decision secured for £38bn nuclear project

Government hails 'a new golden age of nuclear, as flagship project secures long-awaited green light

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 July 2025 • 4 min read
'Maturing investor confidence': Nuclear fusion industry sees funding more than double to over $2.5bn
Technology

'Maturing investor confidence': Nuclear fusion industry sees funding more than double to over $2.5bn

Latest figures from the Fusion Industry Association show total funding across the sector has increased five-fold since 2021 and is now just shy of $10bn

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 July 2025 • 3 min read