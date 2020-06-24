Norway
Global briefing: Could China's emissions peak by 2022?
China 2022 CO2 peak, Germany coal phase-out plans, and US Democrats debate climate action - a need-to-know round-up of this week's global green business news
Norwegian airline Widerøe targets zero emission flights with Rolls Royce project
Airline has teamed up with Rolls Royce to launch research programme to design new electric aircraft
Global briefing: Extreme E unveils electric rally cars
BusinessGreen brings you all the latest green news from around the world this week
'Historic milestone': Zero carbon power to outstrip fossil fuels for first time in 2019
National Grid reveals UK on track to generate more electricity from zero carbon sources than fossil fuels this year
Norwegian Oil Fund prepares for £13bn pivot from fossil fuels to renewables
Around $7.5bn set to be divested from 150 oil and gas firms, with a further $7.5bn drawn out of coal companies following crucial parliamentary vote
IMO launches project to propel shipping industry carbon cuts
Scheme will develop technical solutions and share best practice between countries to chart a course towards greener shipping
Norway's oil industry suffers offshore drilling setback
Support for Norway's oil and gas industry appears to be waning as parliament's biggest party withdraws backing for offshore drilling around Lofoten Islands
'Reasonable and forward-looking': Norway's $1tr fund to ditch oil and gas stocks
BREAKING: World's largest sovereign wealth fund to divest from oil and gas exploration and production companies, in monumental landmark for the shift to a greener global energy system
Pod Point powers up pizza EV rollout
UK-based EV network specialist to install charge points for Scandinavia's largest pizza chain
'Long-term gains': Norway town set for SDG boost
Asker aims to be the first Norwegian town to incorporate UN Sustainable Development Goals into development plan - a move Moody's says will deliver long-term benefits
Dead fish to power cruise ships
Norwegian company to fuel liners with biogas made from leftovers of fish processing
Norwegian Air optimisted flight technology aims to cut CO2 by 16,000 tonnes
Budget airline expands cooperation with Swedish tech firm to further reduce fuel consumption and cut costs from its flights
'Aviation is not the enemy, carbon is the enemy': Heathrow offers free landing charges to UK's first electric commercial plane
Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye urges green businesses to act as 'critical friends' to the airport
Norway eyes minimum green biofuel requirement for airlines from 2020
Ministry for climate and environment announces rules for aviation fuel producers aimed at boosting development of low emission flight technologies
Rolls-Royce steams into electric shipping market
Engineering giant launches battery-based energy storage system for shipping industry
Road to Zero: Through its caution, government is prolonging market uncertainty
Exemption for hybrids under 2040 ban, no detail on post-2020 incentives and 'progress review' slated for 2025 all mean less certainty for business
Norway seeks bids for North Sea CO2 storage contracts
Norwegian government invites companies to submit commercial bids for contracts to store captured carbon dioxide in reservoirs below the sea
CCS 'milestone': Norway agrees backing for carbon capture, transport and storage projects
Government announces NOK 80m additional funding for 2018 to cover studies of CO2 transport, storage and up to two capture facilities
Statoil to change name to Equinor in pursuit of 'broad energy' strategy
Norwegian firm becomes latest fossil fuels giant to ditch oil from name as it seeks to underline commitment to clean energy transition
Report: Nordics and Baltics have 'clear opportunity' for green bonds growth
Climate Bonds Initiative study puts spotlight on growing issuances of green bonds from sub-national public sector across Nordic and Baltic region
Greenpeace appeal Norway Arctic oil drilling case
Green groups plan to take their bid to block Arctic oil exploration licences to Norway's supreme court, after a district court dismissed their case
Reports: Norway targets electric power for all short haul flights by 2040
Country's airport operator Avinor says all flights under 1.5 hours in length should be made in 100 per cent electric aircraft
Sales of battery and hybrid cars top 50 per cent in Norway
Battery electric and hybrid vehicles made up 52 per cent of new car sales in 2017, with even higher figures expected for this year
London black cab firm inks Norway export deal for electric taxis
Electric vehicle manufacturer announces Oslo-based Autoindustri as latest importer of its new electric black cabs, which recently hit London streets