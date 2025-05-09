UK and Norway strengthen ties with new clean energy partnership

Green Industrial Partnership aims to accelerate investment in UK's clean energy transition through a series of North Sea projects
The UK and Norway have agreed a new clean energy partnership, which aims to enhance the countries' long-standing collaboration by supporting clean energy investment in the North Sea, including a range...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis