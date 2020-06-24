Northern Ireland
Burn to earn, time to learn
The failure of a green energy scheme could permanently reshape Ireland's politics, writes Andrew Warren
Northern Ireland: Barr Cregg Wind Farm given green light
RES claims seven turbine project just outside Derry will provide enough electricity for more than 12,200 homes
Wind power generating real savings for Northern Ireland's energy consumers
New study calculates wind has delivered an annual saving for Northern Ireland's energy consumers every year since 2000, as the country ramps up its renewable energy capacity
CCC: Northern Ireland has 'excellent opportunities' to decarbonise
UK's climate body warns existing Stormont policies lack sufficient support for rollout of EVs, renewables, home energy efficiency, and tree planting
Reports: Draft no-deal plans for emergency generators in Ireland to remain under wraps
Government not set to publish details of plan to ship generators into Northern Ireland to secure electricity supplies, The Times reports
Northern Ireland: Renewables industry calls for long term decarbonisation strategy
Report from Northern Ireland Renewables Industry Group argues new targets needed to bolster energy security and drive economic development
Is an Irish green infrastructure boom on the horizon?
The imminent all-Ireland electricity market changes and ambitious green policy plans promise huge decarbonisation gains, but Brexit and clean energy target uncertainty could yet undermine investment
Northern Ireland's only coal-fired power station faces closure
513MW Kilroot power plant failed to secure contracts in recent capacity auction and could close in May, raising prospects site could close
Onshore wind delivers almost a quarter of Northern Ireland's power
As the government signs its controversial deal with the DUP, new stats show how Northern Ireland is emerging as a clean power hub
Major new Irish wind farms come online
Gaelectric cuts ribbon on two new Northern Irish wind farms, as SSE completes first phase of giant 169MW project in the Republic
Northern Irish energy storage cave project secures €90m grant
Gaelectric secures fresh grant funding, as National Grid reportedly pushes for larger role in fledgling energy storage market
Blustery weather topples wind power records across Northern Europe
Ireland and the Nordics enjoy record levels of power production from wind farms, while UK breaks two new records for daily and half hourly generation
Gaelectric opens fourth Northern Ireland wind farm in Country Antrim
£13.4m Cloonty facility brings renewable energy developer's total permitted portfolio in Northern Ireland to 140MW
Low Carbon Hub flicks switch on UK's largest community-owned rooftop solar array
Solar array fitted on headquarters of motorsports firm Prodrive is being funded via a community share offer
Report: Household recycling saved nearly 4m tonnes of CO2 in 2014/15
Consultancy Eunomia ranks recycling performance of councils in England, Wales and NI by CO2 savings
Northern Ireland energy storage project bags extra €8.3m from EU
Gaelectric hails second round of EU funding for its compressed air energy storage project, as EIB announces €62m investment in renewable energy fund
Lightsource unveils plans for £25m Northern Ireland solar rooftop investment
Scheme will see Lightsource install solar PV on 6,000 rooftops
Gaelectric poised to deliver £74m Northern Ireland wind farm push
Company reaches financial close to complete portfolio of five new wind farms boasting over 50MW of capacity
The UK's low-carbon economy - in charts
Latest official green economy data for 2014 has been published by the ONS - BusinessGreen charts the key findings
Lightsource connects 4.8MW Belfast Airport solar farm as jobs consultation continues
Speculation mounting that as many as 90 jobs could be lost at the company as Lightsource refocuses business on private wire projects
Gaelectric to combine solar and wind at Pomeroy renewables farm
Renewables firm secures permission to build a 5MW solar farm beside existing wind farm in Northern Ireland
Largest solar farm in Northern Ireland gets planning green light
Developers hope to connect 79 hectare solar array within the next 12 months
Northern Ireland businesses face up to new food waste rules
Regulations came into effect at the start of the month, requiring businesses to separate out food waste for collection
Plans for Northern Ireland 100MW tidal power array flow forward
Fair Head Tidal reveals plans to submit marine licence application this summer for £400m project