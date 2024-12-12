Report: 2030 clean power goal requires 'unprecedented' collaboration between UK nations

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Better coordination on energy and planning policy across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland is 'mission critical' for green energy rollout, IPPR warns

The government must enable an "unprecedented" level collaboration between the devolved nations of the UK if it is to build a clean power system by 2030, according to new research which highlights how 95...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Scottish Government sets aside £150m for offshore wind projects

How did the UK government perform at COP29? The CCC verdict is in

Most read
01

Study: Climate hazards could dent corporate earnings by seven per cent by 2035

11 December 2024 • 3 min read
02

'Agreement in principle': Government and Vestas announce plan to save 300 wind turbine factory jobs

11 December 2024 • 3 min read
03

Scaling regenerative agriculture: It all starts with the farmer

11 December 2024 • 3 min read
04

Bringing RVs into the 'electric age': Former Tesla execs launch first 'aero-electric' travel trailer

11 December 2024 • 2 min read
05

'The most well-received ideology': Large majority of public have favourable view of environmentalism

11 December 2024 • 3 min read

More on Energy

'It's time to seize the moment': How UK renewables could overtake fossil fuel power in 2024
Energy

'It's time to seize the moment': How UK renewables could overtake fossil fuel power in 2024

Wind, solar, and geothermal power sources could overtake fossil gas power generation for the first time this year, but the government’s 2030 clean power mission still faces huge hurdles

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 10 December 2024 • 8 min read
Julia Salant: 'The energy industry demonstrates that sustainability is a long game'
Energy

Julia Salant: 'The energy industry demonstrates that sustainability is a long game'

EcoVadis' general manager of carbon reflects on the importance of reframing green tech conversations to highlight the decarbonisation tools already at our disposal

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 December 2024 • 6 min read
Energy professionals raise alarm over clean power 'delivery gap'
Energy

Energy professionals raise alarm over clean power 'delivery gap'

Energy industry execs welcome impressive decarbonisation progress, but only 15 per cent are confident emissions goals for 2035 will be met

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 December 2024 • 4 min read