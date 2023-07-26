BT to trial conversion of defunct on-street broadband cabinets into EV chargers

BT Group has launched a pilot scheme to convert street cabinets that currently house broadband and phone services into electric vehicle (EV) chargers, in a move it said could eventually lead to the rollout of tens of thousands of additional on-street charging points across the UK.

The telecoms giant's digital incubation team Etc. has been tasked with exploring different options to re-purpose the street cabinets, which are set to be decommissioned as part of the nationwide upgrade to full fibre broadband.

Over the next two years BT said it plans to conduct technical and commercial pilots to convert or upgrade the street cabinets to EV charging units and assess the viability of mass conversions across its estate.

The first phase of the EV charging pilots will be open to Openreach and BT Group colleagues and is planned to launch in Northern Ireland in Autumn 2023, BT Group said.

But if the pilot proves successful, the company said it plans to expand the rollout to the public with more locations added across the UK later this year.

BT said its early projections suggested that, over time, as many as 60,000 of the company's 90,000 street cabinets could be converted into charging points, thereby providing a major new accessible, on-street option for thousands of EV drivers to power up their cars.

"With the ban on sales of internal combustion engine vehicles coming in 2030, and with only around 45,000 public charge points today, the UK needs a massive upgrade to meet the needs of the EV revolution," said Tom Guy, managing director for BT Group's Etc. team. "We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to connect for good in a whole new way by innovating around our cabinet infrastructure. The pilots are critical for the team to work through the assessment and establish effective technical, commercial and operational routes to market over the next two years."

While still at an early stage, if the pilots are a success BT Group said a nationwide rollout of the EV scheme could make an "important contribution" to decarbonising the transport system and the UK's net zero transition.

The government has previously announced plans to grow the number of UK charge points from around 45,000 today to 300,000 by 2030 with £1.6bn in funding committed to the effort, but access to on-street charging for many households without their own driveways continues to pose a challenge for the wider uptake of battery cars.

Ben Nelmes, CEO of EV non-profit research organisation New Automotive welcomed the announcement. "The need for more EV charging represents an exciting business opportunity, so it is great to see BT Group announcing plans that could play a key role in growing the number of charge points and helping enable more people to make the switch to an electric car," he said.

Helen Clarkson, CEO of green business non-profit the Climate Group, said pilots such as BT's could provide "an incentive for other businesses and drivers to go electric".

"We're seeing more and more ambitious commitments from corporates to grow their EV fleets in the coming years," she added. "But we need the UK government to play its part - wider availability of charge points right across the country, not just in London, will help build confidence that switching to an EV is the right option."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.