BT to trial conversion of defunct on-street broadband cabinets into EV chargers

clock • 3 min read
Credit: BT Group
Image:

Credit: BT Group

Telecoms giant unveils two year pilot that could eventually see tens of thousands of decommissioned broadband street cabinets converted into EV charge points

BT Group has launched a pilot scheme to convert street cabinets that currently house broadband and phone services into electric vehicle (EV) chargers, in a move it said could eventually lead to the rollout of tens of thousands of additional on-street charging points across the UK.

The telecoms giant's digital incubation team Etc. has been tasked with exploring different options to re-purpose the street cabinets, which are set to be decommissioned as part of the nationwide upgrade to full fibre broadband.

Over the next two years BT said it plans to conduct technical and commercial pilots to convert or upgrade the street cabinets to EV charging units and assess the viability of mass conversions across its estate.

The first phase of the EV charging pilots will be open to Openreach and BT Group colleagues and is planned to launch in Northern Ireland in Autumn 2023, BT Group said.

But if the pilot proves successful, the company said it plans to expand the rollout to the public with more locations added across the UK later this year.

BT said its early projections suggested that, over time, as many as 60,000 of the company's 90,000 street cabinets could be converted into charging points, thereby providing a major new accessible, on-street option for thousands of EV drivers to power up their cars.

"With the ban on sales of internal combustion engine vehicles coming in 2030, and with only around 45,000 public charge points today, the UK needs a massive upgrade to meet the needs of the EV revolution," said Tom Guy, managing director for BT Group's Etc. team. "We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to connect for good in a whole new way by innovating around our cabinet infrastructure. The pilots are critical for the team to work through the assessment and establish effective technical, commercial and operational routes to market over the next two years."

While still at an early stage, if the pilots are a success BT Group said a nationwide rollout of the EV scheme could make an "important contribution" to decarbonising the transport system and the UK's net zero transition.

The government has previously announced plans to grow the number of UK charge points from around 45,000 today to 300,000 by 2030 with £1.6bn in funding committed to the effort, but access to on-street charging for many households without their own driveways continues to pose a challenge for the wider uptake of battery cars.

Ben Nelmes, CEO of EV non-profit research organisation New Automotive welcomed the announcement. "The need for more EV charging represents an exciting business opportunity, so it is great to see BT Group announcing plans that could play a key role in growing the number of charge points and helping enable more people to make the switch to an electric car," he said.

Helen Clarkson, CEO of green business non-profit the Climate Group, said pilots such as BT's could provide "an incentive for other businesses and drivers to go electric".

"We're seeing more and more ambitious commitments from corporates to grow their EV fleets in the coming years," she added. "But we need the UK government to play its part - wider availability of charge points right across the country, not just in London, will help build confidence that switching to an EV is the right option."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Alison Rose quits government's Energy Efficiency Taskforce after shock NatWest departure

Royal Mint unveils green energy centre to help power coin manufacturing site

Most read
01

Drax given green light for £500m 'hollow mountain' energy storage expansion in Scotland

26 July 2023 • 4 min read
02

Government launches £8.85m skills competition to build UK green home retrofit 'army'

25 July 2023 • 5 min read
03

BT to trial conversion of defunct on-street broadband cabinets into EV chargers

26 July 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Credits where they are not due': As forest offsets once again face criticism, is an 'entirely new' approach needed?

26 July 2023 • 11 min read
05

Recycling firms issue investment warning after Defra again delays packaging reforms

25 July 2023 • 7 min read

More on Automotive

Credit: iStock
Automotive

'Charging forward to 2030': Industry sets out roadmap for EV charging infrastructure

Recharge UK has published a new report which sets out key recommendations to ensure charge point deployment keeps up with the growth in UK EV sales

Amber Rolt
clock 20 July 2023 • 5 min read
Britain is confused and misinformed about EVs
Automotive

Britain is confused and misinformed about EVs

New polling indicates concerning consumer attitudes about zero-emission vehicles, writes ECIU's Colin Walker

Colin Walker, ECIU
clock 20 July 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: Jaguar Land Rover
Automotive

'A shot in the arm': Jaguar Land Rover-owner confirms plans for £4bn electric car battery gigafactory

Tata Group to invest £4bn in new battery plant and create 4,000 jobs in move dubbed most important investment in UK automotive since 1980s

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 July 2023 • 5 min read