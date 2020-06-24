New York
Mayors and physicians latest to join fossil fuel divestment drive
The Royal College of Physicians is joining a growing number of UK health organisations that are divesting from fossil fuel companies
Heathrow Pause: Climate activists plot airport disruption with toy drones
Campaign group says action to ground flights at airport is proportionate to climate threat, as Heathrow says activists will face 'full force of the law'
Global briefing: New York executes America's largest offshore wind agreement
BusinessGreen brings you the latest news from around the world
New York city bans inefficient glass skyscrapers, WA state to end coal
New York mayor announces sweeping climate change programme, while Washington's power will be carbon-neutral by 2030
New York unveils 'Green New Deal' with plan to build net zero economy
State Governor Andrew Cuomo sets out 2019 agenda targeting a doubling of solar capacity by 2025 and a quadrupling of offshore wind capacity by 2035
New York to confirm landmark fossil fuel divestment plan
City authorities could shift billions of dollars from fossil fuel funds in latest victory for divestment movement
New York State seeks major offshore wind and energy storage rollout
New York State Governor sets agenda for 2018 and beyond, including raft of investment pledges on renewables, energy storage and carbon trading
New York unveils radical plans to decarbonise state pension funds
In a major coup for divestment campaigners, state governor Andrew Cuomo and NYC comptroller Scott Stringer set out plans to halt pension investments into fossil fuels
Claire Perry: UK 'determined to drive up the pace of decarbonisation'
Climate Change Minister to tell New York Summit that UK leads the G20 in terms of emission reduction efforts
New York skyline targeted with energy efficiency upgrade rules
Mayor Bill de Blasio outlines new measures requiring 14,500 of City's least efficient large buildings to upgrade boilers, water heaters, roofs and windows
Resistance builds to Trump's Paris exit
Macron hosts press conference with Indian premier Narendra Modi promising further climate co-operation and welcomes former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to Élysée Palace to plot resistance
Etsy sets global zero waste goal
Peer-to-peer handmade items marketplace claims its NYC head office is now one of the largest, greenest buildings in the world
New York announces $360m for clean energy projects
New York State Governor reveals funding for 11 renewables projects, including solar parks, wind farms and hydroelectric dam upgrades
New York City accelerates emissions efforts in face of daunting sea level rise
City to expand renewable energy generation, improve efficiency of buildings, transition to electric vehicles and improve waste management to cut emissions
Reinsurer Swiss Re plans 2MW solar plant for US headquarters
Zurich-based reinsurance giant unveils plans for major new solar plant to generate clean electricity for US operations
UN expects 20 countries to ratify Paris Agreement next week
UN expects ratification surge at Wednesday's event in New York, fuelling hopes the deal will enter force by the end of the year
Is climate change putting elderly Londoners at risk?
Arup study highlights Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets as having populations with highest health risk from rising temperatures
New York state targets 50 per cent renewable electricity by 2030
Governor Cuomo's Clean Energy Standard sets up clean energy credit subsidy system to support renewables and nuclear power
Grimsel smashes world record for electric car acceleration
Student-built EV accelerated to 100kph in just over 1.51 seconds, stamping on previous 1.78 second EV world record
New York unveils new community solar initiative in latest clean energy push
Solarize NYC will allow communities to join together into single purchasing groups to access cheaper solar power
UN: Hug a tree for the Paris Agreement signing
International body teams up with Earth Day in bid to plant nearly eight billion trees by 2020
The adaptation economy: 'From a business perspective there are opportunities out there'
The 'adaptation economy' has grown steadily to be worth over £223bn, but vast inequalities still remain, according to new research
France calls on world leaders to sign Paris Agreement in person
French foreign minister says efforts to fight climate change will be given a push if heads of government ratify the deal
New York State to phase out coal by 2020 in bid to become 'international capital' for clean energy
Governor Andrew Cuomo's new environmental package also includes $15m fund for training workers in solar installation and technology