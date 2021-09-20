'COP simply must succeed': Boris Johnson travels to US to drum up climate action pledges ahead of Glasgow Summit

Boris Johnson has stressed that "COP simply must succeed", as he reiterated calls for major economies to ramp up their climate commitments ahead of COP26 and step up to the plate with promised funding to help vulnerable nations deal with the growing impacts of global warming.

The British Prime Minister is visiting the US alongside COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma this week as part of a charm offensive to try and "galvanise" a new wave of international climate action, with the crucial UN summit in Glasgow now only around 1,000 hours away in November.

Speaking ahead of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which kicks off this week in New York, the PM urged world leaders to come forward with ambitious decarbonisation and funding commitments to help limiting global average temperature rises to 1.5C.

The present time "is the most important period I think now in the history of the planet, because COP simply must succeed", Johnson said.

"And that is only going to happen if… people come to Glasgow armed with the commitments that will enable us to keep that increase of 1.5C within reach and take us to net zero sooner rather than later, and hopefully by the middle of the century," he added. "And we also need the cash that will allow the developing world to do the same."

Johnson's comments came on Friday afternoon at a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate convened by US President Joe Biden, and just ahead of the PM travelling to the UNGA in New York as part of a three-day visit to the US.

With just six weeks to go until world leaders descend on Glasgow in the hope of thrashing out crucial deals and agreements on a raft of issues underpinning the Paris Agreement, there are fears that intensifying tensions between the West and China and on-going distrust between richer and poorer nations could scupper changes of a successful outcome at the Summit.

Johnson reiterated the UK's priorities ahead of and during COP26 during Friday's meeting, highlighting his previous calls for a phase out of coal power plants and fossil fuel vehicles, alongside enhanced national climate plans and fresh climate finance commitments.

"So over the next 1,000 hours between now and everyone coming to COP26, we must do the work that will allow us to come to Glasgow bearing the ambitious NDCs - Nationally Determined Contributions - and rock-solid commitments on coal, cars and trees," he said. "And, as Joe [Biden] has just said, we must get serious about filling the $100bn pot that the developing world needs in order to do its bit."

Johnson also spoke to journalists on his plane journey across the Atlantic earlier today, during which he reportedly said he would be urging developed nations to step up their climate finance commitments during his US visit this week, according to The Guardian.

"There's a roundtable with the climate-vulnerable countries [on Monday]: they need support from the rest of the world if they're going to make the transition in the way that they must. And the developing world looks to us," Johnson said. "We began fossil fuel emissions, it was our country that had the first sustained Industrial Revolution. We began it, and they look to us to help them move beyond hydrocarbon technology."

He also voiced fears he thought there may only be a 60 per cent chance of developed nations meeting their pledge to deliver $100bn in climate finance per year to climate vulnerable nations ahead of COP26, a target which is seen as a key to securing support from poorer nations for an ambitious package of global climate commitments in Glasgow.

"Getting it all this week is going to be a stretch," Johnson reportedly said. "Getting it all done by COP, six out of 10. It's going to be tough."

G7 leaders reiterated their commitment to the $100bn target in Cornwall in June, and the UK is expected to publish a breakdown of individual countries' commitments at the end of the week, following estimates from the OECD last week that in 2019 only $80bn of the promised funding was delivered.

During Friday's meeting with major economies, Johnson also confirmed the UK would be among the first signatories of the Global Methane Pledge, a US-EU initiative set to officially launch at COP26, with an aim to reduce global methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 compared to levels during the 2020s.

"Over the last 30 years the UK has cut emissions of methane by something like 60 per cent," Johnson said. "And there are good commercial uses for methane, you can use it to make fabrics, you can use it to make anti-freeze. So the world could slash its output of this powerful greenhouse gas tomorrow if we wanted to."

"But the trouble is that the G20 currently lacks both the ambition needed do so, and the offer of finance to developing nations that's needed to follow suit," he added. "That, in a nutshell, is what we face with the whole climate conundrum."