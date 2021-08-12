ChargePoint acquisition points to growth in electric bus and commercial fleet services

Electric vehicle (EV) charging network provider ChargePoint has further underlined its commitment to the electrification of commercial fleets in North America and Europe with the acquisition of electric bus and fleet charging specialist ViriCiti.

The deal, which was announced yesterday and is worth around €75m in cash, will see the ViriCiti team, customer accounts, and technology become part of ChargePoint's operations.

The acquisition follows hot on the heels of the news ChargePoint is set to acquire European e-mobility software provider Has.to.be in a €250m deal that it currently pending authorisation.

ChargePoint said the latest transaction would enhance its fleet solution portfolio of hardware, software, and services by integrating ViriCiti's information sources, and in the process enhancing "battery management, charging station monitoring alongside original equipment manufacturer (OEM)-agnostic telematics, vehicle maintenance and vehicle operations data".

The combined solution should help fleet operators to identify what routes to electrify, monitor and report on uptime, optimise fuelling to ensure operational readiness at low cost, and integrate vehicle and charging station management, the firm added.

Pasquale Romano, president and CEO of ChargePoint, said the deal with ViriCiti would further increase functionality available to electric bus and commercial fleet operators. "The future of fleets is electric, and integrating charging solutions with the many business systems already in place in today's depots is essential to successful electrification," he said. "The combined solution underscores the importance of software to EV charging and will ensure operational readiness at low cost as fleets of all types across North America and Europe continue to electrify."

ViriCiti was founded in 2012 and has more than 50 employees in the Netherlands and the US, as well as an established market share in North America and Europe. It works with approximately 150 fleet operators, 3,500 connected vehicles, and has 2,500 networked ports under management. Customers include Arriva, Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe, Chicago Transit Authority, GILLIG, Keolis, King County Metro, Metropolitan Transit Authority (New York), PicNic, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority, and Toronto Transit Commission.

"Our mission over the last nine years has been to help fleet operators manage their electric operations," said Freek Dielissen, CEO of ViriCiti. "Today, zero-emission transportation is at a tipping point, and we are excited to join EV charging leader ChargePoint, integrate our complementary offerings and tap into the resources that will enable the electrification of fleets at a faster pace across North America and Europe."

The move comes after ChargePoint agreed to acquire European charging network platform Has.to.be in a deal worth €250m, as it works to cement its position as one of the world's leading EV charging technology providers.

Has.to.be currently manages around 40,000 charging ports and 250,000 networked ports through open roaming agreements, largely in fast-expanding EV markets in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The software developed by the firm "effectively addresses the complexity and fragmentation of today's European charging landscape" and is compatible with widely-deployed charging stations and e-mobility services across Europe, according to US-based ChargePoint.

The acquisitions come after ChargePoint joined the newly-launched Coalition for Decarbonisation of Road Transport in May, alongside Uber, Lloyds Banking Group, Transport for London (TfL), and a host of other leading EV and sustainability experts.

The coalition, which is spearheaded by the Green Finance Institute (GFI), is geared at accelerating the transition to zero emission vehicles in the UK and unlocking much-needed investment in green transport infrastructure.