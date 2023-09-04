New AutoMotive

'Selling like hot cakes': 1-in-5 cars sold in August fully electric

Policy

Latest figures from New AutoMotive's Electric Car Count reveal number of electric cars registered in August up 77 per cent year-on-year

clock 04 September 2023 • 5 min read
'Still a work in progress': UK on track to meet EV charging rollout targets, but barriers remain

Transport

New report suggests government's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) is key to driving EV supplies and ensuring continued investment in charging network

clock 23 January 2023 • 3 min read
Electric vehicles end 2022 with race to new record UK market share

Automotive

Pure EVs accounted for one in every three cars sold in the UK last month after yet another record year for battery car sales in 2022

clock 05 January 2023 • 5 min read
'Rapid growth': UK electric vehicle sales predicted to double in 2022

Automotive

Analyst expects EVs to take 15 per cent share of new car market this year, but warns government must deliver further policy to support uptake

clock 04 January 2022 • 3 min read
