Latest figures from New AutoMotive's Electric Car Count reveal number of electric cars registered in August up 77 per cent year-on-year
New report suggests government's Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) is key to driving EV supplies and ensuring continued investment in charging network
Pure EVs accounted for one in every three cars sold in the UK last month after yet another record year for battery car sales in 2022
Analyst expects EVs to take 15 per cent share of new car market this year, but warns government must deliver further policy to support uptake