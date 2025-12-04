EVs secure over a quarter of November's new car market

EV market share of more than 26 per cent represents second strongest monthly performance of the year
Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) continued to perform strongly in November, accounting for over a quarter of the new car market for the second month in succession and putting the auto sector on track to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis