'Made in Europe': How weakening EU and UK vehicle emissions standards would threaten battery supply chains

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
'Made in Europe': How weakening EU and UK vehicle emissions standards would threaten battery supply chains

New study reveals over €82bn is being invested in Europe's new face of gigafactories, but developers could face lower than expected demand if Brussels slows the transition to electric vehicles

Plans to build out a battery supply chain across Europe that have already attracted over €82bn of investment could be badly undermined, if the EU moves forward with controversial proposals to delay the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

European Parliament approves 'simplified' sustainability reporting rules

Warm Homes Plan not expected until January

More on Supply chain

'Made in Europe': How weakening EU and UK vehicle emissions standards would threaten battery supply chains
Supply chain

'Made in Europe': How weakening EU and UK vehicle emissions standards would threaten battery supply chains

New study reveals over €82bn is being invested in Europe's new face of gigafactories, but developers could face lower than expected demand if Brussels slows the transition to electric vehicles

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 December 2025 • 5 min read
Alberto Moreno Herrero: 'I encourage sustainability leaders to celebrate their wins, however small'
Supply chain

Alberto Moreno Herrero: 'I encourage sustainability leaders to celebrate their wins, however small'

Proximo Spirits' Alberto Moreno Herrero explains why each industry must create its own path to sustainability, as he highlights the role the world's oldest tequila company can potentially play in its sector

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 December 2025 • 8 min read
It's not Terry's, it's climate change: How the price of festive chocolate is surging in the UK
Supply chain

It's not Terry's, it's climate change: How the price of festive chocolate is surging in the UK

New analysis reveals how climate-driven extreme weather impacts have seen prices rise and pack sizes shrink for festive favourites such as Quality Street, Roses, and Heroes

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 December 2025 • 5 min read