'Made in Europe': How weakening EU and UK vehicle emissions standards would threaten battery supply chains

New study reveals over €82bn is being invested in Europe's new face of gigafactories, but developers could face lower than expected demand if Brussels slows the transition to electric vehicles
Plans to build out a battery supply chain across Europe that have already attracted over €82bn of investment could be badly undermined, if the EU moves forward with controversial proposals to delay the...
