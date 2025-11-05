'The direction of travel is unmistakable': EVs account for over a quarter of new car sales

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Battery electric vehicles made up 26 per cent of all new car registrations in October, while plug-in hybrids' market share grew to 12 per cent

Sales of electrified vehicles continued to grow last month, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounting for 26 per cent of new car sales in October - the sector's strongest market share for the year...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone

