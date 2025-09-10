'UK's largest' battery storage project secures £1bn investment

National Wealth Fund among investors backing Thorpe Marsh project in Yorkshire, which is slated to export power for over 785,000 homes

Plans to build the 'UK's largest' battery energy storage system (BESS) at a site in South Yorkshire have secured £1bn in capital from investors and lenders, taking the project to financial close and paving...

