Moixa
Moixa and Honda turbocharge smart charge vision with Islington installation
Deployment of bi-directional electric vehicle chargers at Islington Town Hall aims to help drive progress towards the Council's net zero goals
Moixa reaches 10,000 smart battery platform milestone in Japan
UK-based start up entered the Japanese market less than a year ago in partnership with trading giant ITOCHU
UK Power Networks inks deals for 18MW of low carbon flexibility capacity
Moixa, Limejump, Powervault, and AMP Clean Energy secure contracts worth £450,000 to provide grid balancing services in London and South East England
Five green silver bullets for tackling climate breakdown
The CEO of one of the UK's leading clean tech innovators offers some pointers for how to turbo-charge our response to climate crisis
Honda powers up backing for Moixa as part of new £8.6m funding round
Auto giant leads fresh funding round to support UK-based smart battery specialist's international expansion plans
Plans unveiled for £40m green energy hub to cut bills and CO2 in West Sussex
Integrated and innovative solar, battery, electric vehicle, heat pump, and CHP technologies to be deployed in West Sussex by green tech consortium
Moixa battery software to boost energy flexibility across 3,500 Japanese homes
UK battery firm claims it is now managing the 'world's largest' cluster of live batteries, enabling provision of smart tariffs and EV charging services
Moixa debuts 'family-sized' battery that promises to turn homes into power stations
UK firm says new 4.8kWh battery will help owners take advantage of emerging smart home and EV tariffs
Scilly goes smart: £10.8m project powers up to boost island renewables, EVs, and batteries
Isles of Scilly to become a global test-bed for solar, batteries, smart heating, electric vehicle V2G, and grid flexibility services
'Launch pad': Moixa inks Japanese energy storage export deal
UK start up secures £5m investment from Itochu Corporation, as part of deal that will see it gain access to fast-growing Japanese market