A new net zero doctrine: Delivering a green recovery without increasing debt

  • Simon Daniel, Moixa
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Moixa CEO Simon Daniel sets out the case for reallocating a proportion of unfunded state and defined benefit pension obligations that would have paid for energy and mobility costs towards low carbon infrastructure

An estimated £5.2tr every year is needed to achieve the Paris Agreement climate targets and UN sustainable development goals. So, with UK debt already exceeding £2.1tr and with £6tr in unfunded pension...

To continue reading...

More on Investment

More news