Moixa secures £4.6m injection amid rapid growth in Japan
Smart energy storage software specialist claims it now manages more than 20,000 residential batteries in Japan
Smart energy storage software specialist Moixa has secured an additional £4.6m injection from its investors as it embarks on further expansion across the UK, Europe, US and Japan, it announced yesterday.
The firm said it would use the investment, which comes from its existing investors led by Japanese conglomerate Itochu Corporation, to help grow adoption of its GridShare smart energy storage platform across these global markets, in addition to supporting a smart electric vehicle charging subscription scheme it plans to launch this summer with Honda.
It also hopes to raise a further £10m when it lauches its series C funding round before the end of the year.
Moixa now manages more than 20,000 home battery storage units in Japan via its GridShare software, up from 10,000 just seven months ago, which it claims amounts to the largest battery fleet of its kind in the world.
Simon Daniel, Moixa's chief executive, said the company's rapid expansion in Japan demonstrated "clear demand for smart, scalable solutions for the energy transition".
"By automatically optimising our homes, electric car charging and energy systems to use the cleanest and cheapest power available, we can create a new energy economy that benefits everyone," he explained.
More news
Mastercard takes aim at non-recyclable credit cards with sustainable materials database
Initiative aims to encourage banks to adopt credit and debit cards made from recycled, chlorine-free, biodegradable and ocean plastics
Rather than 'build, build, build' the UK should 'invest, invest, invest'
For a green recovery it makes much more sense to invest in skills and sectors - such as steel recycling - than big building programmes, argues Professor Julian Allwood
Ball Corporation inks power purchase deals for 93.4MW of European wind energy
Company inks deals to use electricity from wind farms in Spain and Sweden to power aluminum packaging plant
Carbon pricing is the missing piece in the Chancellor's green recovery plan
If the UK wants to be a global climate leader and finance hub at COP26, a carbon charge should be a core part of its climate strategy, argues Green Finance Institute CEO Rhian-Mari Thomas