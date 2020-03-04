Barnsley 'virtual power plant' battery trial delivers green grid boost

Two-year project saw 40 batteries and solar rooftop sets fitted across a cluster of homes in bid to more flexibly manage electricity

A 'ground breaking' energy storage and solar project in Barnsley has delivered promising results that highlight the potential for home batteries to drive grid decarbonisation, with the trial both saving residents money and delivering a boost in renewable power use, it was announced today.

Led by Northern Powergrid, the two-year study saw 40 smart home batteries installed alongside 27 solar rooftop systems across a cluster of social homes in the village of Oxspring, South Yorkshire, all of which were connected up to form a 'virtual power plant' designed to flexibly manage electricity use.

Released today, the results of the trial found that batteries combined with roof-top solar reduced the need for power from the grid network during the more expensive and carbon-intensive evening peak by 25 per cent, when energy was instead drawn from rooftop solar energy stored in the day.

As such the systems both boosted the amount of local renewable power households could use at peak times and helped to ease pressure on the grid by reducing the impact of domestic solar generation on the network by 20 per cent, the network operator said.

The findings indicate that by storing solar electricity instead of exporting it to the grid, more domestic solar systems could be accommodated in the UK's electricity system without requiring potentially costly network and infrastructure upgrades, argued Northern Powergrid's smart grid development engineer, Paris Hadjiodysseos.

Following the trial, the company is calling for more financial incentives to stimulate the market for energy storage.

"We have to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and real-world projects like this are paving the way for this to be achieved," said Hadjiodysseos. "This project has unveiled significant insights into a future flexible domestic electricity market, and demonstrated how smart energy storage systems can maximise benefits for both consumers and network operators."

The growth of domestic solar, with peak generation usually in the middle of the day when demand is low, can increase pressure on some areas of the local power network, and network operators such as Northern Power Grid are increasingly looking to explore the most cost-effective ways to manage the system for millions of consumers across the UK while also helping reduce carbon emissions.

To that end, today's findings also highlighted potential cost savings for householders who install smart, flexible power management systems. Those taking part in the trial saw £60 knocked off their average electricity bill over 12 months, having benefitted from the use of free rooftop solar power generated in the daytime and then saved in their home batteries for use in the evening, when tariffs are usually higher, the company said.

Meanwhile, the 40 smart batteries installed for free in participants' homes in Barnsley are expected to retain 80 per cent of their full capacity after 10 years of use, thereby further helping householders save on their energy bills "well into the future", Northern Powergrid said.

The company worked on the trial with energy storage and grid software specialist Moixa - which used its AI system to help manage the 'virtual power plant' and draw on data from user behaviour and weather forecasts - alongside council-owned social enterprise Energise Barnsley and social housing firm Berneslai Homes.

Moixa CEO Simon Daniel said: "In the year of COP26, it's field trials such as this taking place live in Britain's streets that are crucial for solidifying the UK's leading position in the battle against climate breakdown."