UPS partners with Moixa to drive smart EV fleet charging project

Delivery giant and tech developer team up with UK Power Networks (UKPN), Innovate UK, and Cross River Partnership to optimise EV fleet charging

An innovative smart charging project aimed at demonstrating the carbon, cost, and grid benefits associated with switching large logistics fleets to electric models and managing them using AI software is set to kick off in London at the start of next month, it was announced today.

Dubbed the EV Fleet-Centred Local Energy Systems project, the trial is spearheaded by electricity distribution firm UK Power Networks (UKPN), alongside energy storage specialist Moixa, delivery giant UPS, public body Innovate UK, and local non-profit the London Cross River Partnership.

Starting in May, the project will see the charging of UPS electric delivery vehicles operating from the company's Camden depot managed using Moixa's GridShare AI software, in a bid to optimise electric vehicle (EV) charging to take place at times of least demand on the grid and drive energy bill reductions, the firms explained.

By collecting and utilising data collected from the project on energy prices, power demand, and weather, the firms said they could optimise charging for when electricity is cheapest and greenest, while also harnessing existing onsite energy storage and solar power generation at the depot.

"Our ever-growing online shopping rates mean we're delivering more things than ever before - everything from food shopping to medical supplies - and that's having a big impact on carbon emissions and air pollution in our cities," explained Simon Daniel, CEO of Moixa. "Mitigating these impacts is a massive challenge but this project shows how with the help of the AI powered technology, like GridShare, the world's biggest fleet operators can go electric and achieve their environmental ambitions."

The move builds on a previous trial run by UPS, UKPN and the Cross River Partnership between 2017 and 2019, which saw charging technology developed at the same Camden depot to overcome the challenge of powering up an EV fleet while avoiding costly upgrades to the local power network.

For the new project, UPS said it hoped to provide a blueprint for other global fleet operators to follow suit in using AI technology to manage local energy systems.

Claire Thompson-Sage, sustainable development coordinator at UPS, said the project would see the firm's Camden depot used as a "first-of-a-kind testbed" for alternative energy use.

It comes hot on the heels of the delivery giant's acquisition of a minority stake in UK start-up Arrival in January, in a deal which saw UPS place an order for 10,000 purpose-built electric vans.

"This project will build on our EV infrastructure technology to help develop a holistic local energy system," Thompson-Sage added. "We are proud to spearhead such an exciting smart-grid project and look forward to taking it to the next level by making it even smarter."

As part of the project, the London Cross River Partnership also plans to assess how such technologies can be used to help improve air quality, unlock job opportunities, and deliver cost, energy, and carbon savings for businesses across the UK.

Once the initial project is complete, UPS, UKPN, and Moixa said the partnership would continue working to develop a framework for other firms and operators to rollout AI-led local energy system software.