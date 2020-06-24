media
'This is not playing games': BBC plans year of climate coverage
Digital, TV, and radio outlets will all run programmes dedicated to examining the climate crisis
Vogue Italia ditches photos in sustainable fashion issue
Move is to highlight carbon impact of fashion photo shoots, according to editor
Covering Climate Now: Top journalists give their views on climate change in the media
BusinessGreen speaks to a range of journalists about how the media treats climate change, and what it takes to get green business stories into the news
Covering Climate Now: How to harness PR and communications in pursuit of net zero
A host of top PR professionals provide tips and insight on how green businesses can positively influence the defining story of our time
'The defining story of our time': 60 global media outlets pledge week of climate coverage
Outlets around the world including The Guardian, CBS News, and The Huffington Post are to deliver a week of climate crisis coverage to coincide with September UN summit