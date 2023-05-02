'New era': Impact+ and Azerion partner to cut carbon from advertising supply chain

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: John Schnobrich
Image:

Credit: John Schnobrich

New digital advertising sustainability standard debuts in the UK

An online solution used by the likes of L'Oréal, Heineken, Nestlé, and BMW to cut emissions from digital advertising is to be rolled out across the UK's ad industry with the help of media platform Azerion....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

We Mean Business and B Lab formalise partnership to help businesses hit net zero

'Evolve and adapt': The art of floating new ideas at 'the UK's greenest container port'

Most read
01

Klarna inks deal for 16,000 carbon removal credits from Cambodia biochar facility

02 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

ZeroAvia and Alaska Airlines prepare new zero-emission hydrogen plane for take-off

02 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

LinkedIn calls for green upskilling, as demand for sustainability roles grows

30 April 2023 • 4 min read
04

'Expectations are high; trust is low': COP28 President calls for global action to boost climate finance

02 May 2023 • 4 min read
05

How to cut emissions from fertiliser - spread the word

02 May 2023 • 7 min read

More on IT