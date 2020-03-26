McKinsey
Study: Renewables and EV boom will struggle to move world onto 2C pathway
McKinsey Energy Insights predicts the energy and auto markets are entering a period of rapid transformation, but warns change is not happening fast enough to meet Paris Agreement's climate goals
Government policies 'will fail' to deliver bulk of energy-efficiency potential
McKinsey & Co report commissioned by DECC calls for stronger energy-efficiency policies for industry and building sectors
The world's looming "water gap"
In the face of ever more widespread water shortages and scarcity that already affect more than a billion people worldwide, Marc Gunther argues there is some good news in the form of cost-effective, sustainable solutions to address water needs
India's greenhouse gases to double by 2031, predicts report
Government emphasises that per capita emissions will still rank below global average